DU UG Admission 2023 Simulated rank list released at admission.uod.ac.in, direct link

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the stimulated rank list for DU undergraduate admission 2023-24 on July 29. The candidates who have registered for DU UG admission 2023 can check and download the rank list through the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Aspirants can check the DU UG stimulated rank list by logging in with their application number and password. The university has prepared the provisional rank list for admission to undergraduate programmes on the basis of scores and preferences submitted by the candidates.

DU UG Admission 2023: Important Dates

CSAS Phase 1, 2 registration last date - July 26, 2023

CSAS UG 2023 provisional rank list - July 29, 2023

CSAS 2023 first merit list - August 1, 2023

Last date to accept the allotted seat - August 4, 2023

Last date to approve admissions by colleges - August 5, 2023

How to check DU UG Admission 2023 Simulated Rank List

Aspirants can check the DU UG Admission 2023 Simulated Rank List by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the 'DU UG admission simulated rank list' link. Key in the credentials and submit the details The DU UG simulated rank list will be displayed on the screen. Check the rank list and download it for further use.

Direct Link: DU UG Admission 2023 Simulated Rank List

