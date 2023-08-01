DU UG admission 2023: First CSAS seat allocation list at admission.uod.ac.in today, know how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG admission 2023 first allotment list today

DU UG admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 first allocation list for undergraduate courses today, August 1. Students who have registered for the DU UG Admission 2023 can download the first seat allocation list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can access and download their allotment letter from the official website using CUET application number and password. Applicants who have been allotted seats in the DU UG first merit list can confirm their allotment by selecting the 'accept' options and paying the joining fees at the allotted college. Those who wish to appear for the further round of counselling can choose upgrade options from the cantidate's login section.

Colleges can verify and approve the online applications between August 1 and August 5, 2023. The last date to pay the fees through online mode is August 6 (4:59 PM).

How to Check DU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List