DU UG admission 2023: First CSAS seat allocation list to be released tomorrow, check details

DU UG admission 2023, DU UG admission 2023 registration: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the first seat allocation list tomorrow, August 1. The students will be able to download DU UG admission 2023 first seat allocation list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the students will have the opportunity to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4. The colleges will verify and approve the applications received from the candidates on August 5. The facility for the remitteance of application fee will be available till August 6 (4.59pm). The results for the second round allotment will be announced on August 7 at 5 PM. The easy steps to download the first merit are given below.

DU UG admission 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in Candidates are required to go on candidates' login Now, candidates are required to enter their credientials and click on submit DU UG admission 2023 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Candidates can now proceed for further application process after viewing the result

The registration process for first and second CSAS seat allocation was end on July 26, 2023. The students had the opportunity to edit the application forms between July 29 to July 30, 2023.

According to the media reports, this year, the highest number of applications received for Kirori Mal College. About 1,61,533 students have selected this college as their first choice in North Campus college. Hindu College and Hansraj College has received a total of 1,58,548 and 1,57,162 registrations respectively.

There were also 1,56,068 registrations at Ramjas College, 1,54,375 at Sri Venkateswara College, 1,41,675 at Dyal Singh College, 1,36,349 at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, 1,35,773 at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, 1,27,633 at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, and 1,0,068 at Ramanujan College (1,27,113 registrations).