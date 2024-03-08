CUET PG admit card 2024 out for exam scheduled for March 11, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET PG admit card 2024 download link is accessible at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Candidates who registered for CUET PG entrance exam 2024 can download their call letters from the official website using their credentials, date of birth, and other details.

The first exam of CUET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 11th at various exam centers. As of now, the testing agency has uploaded the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the exam on March 11th. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 11th will be updated and released subsequently.

The testing agency has already released the city intimation slip for CUET PG 2024 on March 14th for the exams to be conducted between March 11th to 15th. The CUET PG 2024 exam city slip and admit cards will remain available on the official website before the upcoming exams. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download their admit cards given below.

How to download CUET PG admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of CUET, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG admit card 2024'

Enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit' button

CUET PG admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the CUET PG admit card 2024 for future reference

CUET PG admit card 2024: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry their call letters on the day of exam along with an identity proof. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without hall ticket and identity proof. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website for the latest updates. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.