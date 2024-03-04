CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, here's latest update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 City intimation slip today

CUET PG City intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and State Universities and other Institutions/Organizations/Autonomous Colleges. The city intimation slip is expected to be released today, March 4. However, there is no official update regarding the exact date and time of release of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) city intimation slip. Once it is out, the candidates can download it from the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and log in to the website through their application numbers, and date of birth.

It should be noted that the exam city intimation slips are not admit cards. It mentions the details of the exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans. After the release of it, the NTA will release the admit cards on March 7. After the release of admit cards by NTA, candidates must verify if their details, including name, photograph, and application form number are accurate.

The testing agency has scheduled the NTA CUET PG 2024 exam for March 11 to 28, which will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given the option to choose a maximum of 4 Test Papers/subjects. The exam will be conducted throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.

CUET PG 2024 City intimation slip: How to download?

To access the CUET PG 2024 City intimation slip, please follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on the 'CUET PG 2024 City intimation slip' option that is flashing in the candidate's activity.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth on the login page.

5. The CUET PG 2024 City intimation slip will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save the document for future reference.