Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from Zee5 days after delayed release, fans complain film stopped midway

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, finally premiered on OTT on July 3, 2026, after years of delays and controversy. However, the film has now been removed from Zee5 India. Several viewers took to social media, claiming the film stopped playing midway, while others said it had become unavailable on the platform.

Responding to the complaints, Zee5 later issued an official statement confirming that Satluj has been removed in India until further notice. Read on for more details.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from Zee5 days after delayed release

In the statement, Zee 5 India wrote, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.

The statement further read, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."

Harbajan Singh reviews Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

Earlier on Sunday, former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh shared his review of the film on social media. He praised Diljit Dosanjh's performance and Honey Trehan's direction, calling it a "must-watch". His post on X read, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear. A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives, not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Satluj Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh strengthens Honey Trehan's haunting tale of truth and courage