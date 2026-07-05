Flights delayed, trees uprooted as monsoon fury submerges Mumbai; schools shut amid fresh rain alert

Mumbai:

Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption on Sunday after intense monsoon rain and strong winds affected air travel, roads and daily life across the city. Several areas recorded extremely heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and multiple incidents of trees collapsing.

Operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended for about an hour after overnight rain and gusty winds reduced visibility. Four IndiGo flights were cancelled, while 13 incoming flights were diverted before later returning to Mumbai. Flight tracking data showed that around 90 per cent of departing flights were delayed by more than an hour on average. Nearly half of the arriving flights also experienced delays.

IMD issues alert for more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued its red alert for Mumbai after several locations received more than 200 mm of rainfall, with some areas recording close to 300 mm within 24 hours. The weather department warned that heavy rain could continue.

The heavy downpour also caused widespread waterlogging and long traffic queues across the city. Emergency teams responded to several incidents of fallen trees, which disrupted traffic and damaged vehicles.

Man killed, several injured in tree collapse

A 63-year-old man lost his life after a tree collapsed on a shop in Kurla. The incident was the second fatal tree fall reported in Mumbai within a week.

In another incident, a large tree fell on a moving car outside the Civic Health Centre Hospital in Bandra East. The driver suffered a minor hand injury and escaped safely. Local corporator Rohini Kamble, officers from Kherwadi Police Station and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reached the spot soon after the incident. Work to remove the tree was carried out on a priority basis.

Later in the day, another large tree fell near the BDD Chawl area in Worli. Three people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the location and began clearing the fallen tree to restore traffic movement.

Schools closed amid IMD alert

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic administration announced a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges on Monday. The decision was taken after the IMD issued an orange alert, forecasting more heavy rainfall for the city.

The administration has urged residents to exercise caution and step outside their homes only if it is absolutely necessary.

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