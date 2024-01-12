CTET January 2024: CBSE releases exam city slips, website crashed due to heavy traffic

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CTET January 2024 exam city centre details out

CTET January 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city information slips of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 exam. Candidates who have applied for CTET can download their exam city slips from the official website, ctet.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic on the official website, the link to the city centre slips is not working. Candidates are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website to view the centre city for CTET Jan 2024.

The national-level teacher eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam city information slip carries the details about the cities where the exam centre will be located. Candidates should note that exam city information slips are not admit cards. The board will release CBSE CTET January 2024 exam admit cards in due course of time. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download the CTET January 2024 exam admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CTET January 2024 exam city slips?

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET January 2024 exam city information'

It will redirect you to a login page

You need to enter your application number, date of birth, and click on 'submit' button

CTET January 2024 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

CTET January 2024 exam city slip direct download link

When will CTET January 2024 exam admit cards be out?

The board will release CTET January 2024 exam admit cards two days before the exam. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest information.