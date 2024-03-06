CG PET Registration 2024 starts at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CG PET Registration 2024 begins

CG PET Registration 2024: The registration process for the Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2024 has been started by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB). Candidates seeking admission to various B.Tech courses can submit application forms through the official website of CG Vyapam, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The application window for the exam will remain active till April 7. The facility to correct the errors in the application form will remain available from April 8 to 10. The CG PET 2024 exam will be conducted on June 6.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam or its equivalent exam with maths and physics as compulsory subjects along with either Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology as one of the optional subjects are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 30 years of age as of July 1, 2024.

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the easy steps mentioned below to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the registration link

Register yourself by providing essential details such as name, contact details, and academic qualification details.

On successful registration, fill out the application form carefully

Upload the scanned copies of certificates, photographs and signature

Pay application fee

After successful submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

General Category - Rs. 200/-

Other Backward category - Rs. 150/-

SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 100/-

Exam Pattern

The Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test will be conducted offline. The exam will consist of three sections including physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes. The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions only. A total of 150 questions will be asked with each question carrying one mark. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2024 Session 2 application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's what to edit

ALSO READ | TS EdCET 2024 registration begins at edcet.tsche.ac.in: How to fill application form