TS EdCET 2024 registration begins at edcet.tsche.ac.in: How to fill application form

Follow us on Image Source : TS EDCET 2024 TS EdCET 2024 registration begins

TS EdCET 2024 registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the application procedure for the TS EdCET 2024. All those who wish to apply for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can submit application forms online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application forms is May 6, 2024. However, The last date for submission of the online application form with a late fee is May 13, 2024.

The facility to make changes in the application form will open on May 13 and will conclude on May 15. The admit card for the same will remain available from May 20. The exam will be conducted on May 23 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS EdCET 2024 registration link

Now, generate your credentials by registering yourself online

Fill out the application form carefully

Make a payment of application fees and click on the 'submit' button

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply

Application Fee

Registration Fee - Rs. 750

SC/ST/PH Candidates Rs. 550

Who is eligible?

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed or appeared for the qualifying examination any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM,

B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the master's Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks. or Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

Age Limit - The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on 1st July of the year. There shall be no upper age limit to apply for the entrance exam.

About the entrance exam:

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS Ed.CET-2024) is a state-level exam which is conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University. The exam is conducted in a computer-based test mode on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to a 2-year B.Ed. Regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2024-25.