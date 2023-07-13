CG PET 2023 answer key Out at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CG PET 2023 answer key released

CG PET 2023 Answer Key: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has released the CG Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) 2023 answer key on its official website. Aspirants can download the CG PET answer key through the official website-- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh PET 2023 examination was conducted on June 25 in two sessions. The first shift was conducted between 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift was conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The board has now released the provisional model answer key.

Aspirants can raise grievances against the CG PET answer key 2023 by logging in through their accounts. The answer key challenge window is open till July 15 (11:59 PM). The subject experts will review the grievances raised against the model answer key and will release the final answer key thereafter. Based on the CG PET final answer key, the board will declare the results of the candidates.

Candidates must note that objections sent through mail or any other mode will not be considered by the authorities. With the help of the tentative answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores secured in the examination.

How to Check CG PET 2023 Answer Key

How to Check CG PET 2023 Answer Key