Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration ends tomorrow at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will close the registrations for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 14. Candidates willing to appear for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 can register online by visiting the official website of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

The application process was started on July 7 and will close at 6 PM on July 14. The Telangana state NEET UG counselling is being held for 15 percent state quota seats in Private Un-aided Non-Minority and Minority Medical colleges, Private Un-aided Non-Minority Dental Colleges including Army Dental College, Hyderabad.

The candidates who have qualified in NEET- UG -2023 by securing marks of cut-off score or above have to apply for determining the state merit position for competent authority quota seats. Applicants must have passed intermediate or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English.

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Minimum Qualifying Cut-off Score

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut-Off score General Category including EWS 50th Percentile 137 SC/ST/BC & PWD Candidates of SC/ST/BC Category 40th Percentile 107 Persons with Disability(OC) 45th Percentile 121

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates from Open Category (OC) and Backward Class (BC) will have to pay Rs 3,500 as registration fees and processing fees, whereas, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 2,900. The fees are required to be paid online through Debit/ Credit card or net banking.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Apply

Go to tsmedadm.tsche.in

Click on 'Mobile and Email Registration' link and generate login credentials

Re-login and fill in the required details as instructed

Update necessary data and upload the required documents

Make payment of the processing fees and finally submit the application form

Download and save Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 form for further reference.

