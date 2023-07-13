Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration ends tomorrow at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Candidates willing to appear for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 can register online at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2023 11:40 IST
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023, NEET UG Counselling 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration closes on July 14

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will close the registrations for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 14. Candidates willing to appear for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 can register online by visiting the official website of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

The application process was started on July 7 and will close at 6 PM on July 14. The Telangana state NEET UG counselling is being held for 15 percent state quota seats in Private Un-aided Non-Minority and Minority Medical colleges, Private Un-aided Non-Minority Dental Colleges including Army Dental College, Hyderabad.

The candidates who have qualified in NEET- UG -2023 by securing marks of cut-off score or above have to apply for determining the state merit position for competent authority quota seats. Applicants must have passed intermediate or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration last date today; apply for MBBS, BDS courses

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Minimum Qualifying Cut-off Score

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut-Off score
General Category including EWS 50th Percentile 137
SC/ST/BC & PWD Candidates of SC/ST/BC Category 40th Percentile 107
Persons with Disability(OC) 45th Percentile 121

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates from Open Category (OC) and Backward Class (BC) will have to pay Rs 3,500 as registration fees and processing fees, whereas, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 2,900. The fees are required to be paid online through Debit/ Credit card or net banking.

ALSO READ | MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 dates soon at mcc.nic.in; Details on registration, seat matrix and more

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Go to tsmedadm.tsche.in
  • Click on 'Mobile and Email Registration' link and generate login credentials
  • Re-login and fill in the required details as instructed
  • Update necessary data and upload the required documents
  • Make payment of the processing fees and finally submit the application form
  • Download and save Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 form for further reference.

Direct Link: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration

