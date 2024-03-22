BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 to be out on THIS date! check exam schedule, pattern, more

Follow us on Image Source : BSEB BIHAR D EL ED ADMIT CARD 2024 BSEB Bihar D El Ed Admit Card 2024 download link will be accessible tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the release date of Bihar DELED Joint Entrance Test 2024 (Bihar D.El.Ed) admit cards. Candidates who applied for the Bihar DELEd (BTC) Admission 2024 will be able to download their call letters from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the admit cards for BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed 2024 will be released on March 23. The candidates will be able to download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the call letters below.

How to download BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024?

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the BSEB's official website.

Click on the link for the BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 which is available on the homepage.

After entering your login information, click 'Submit.'

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download the admit card, and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed exam schedule

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 30 to April 28 at various exam centres across the state which includes Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Saran (Chapra), Siwan, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Purnia. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 and the second shift exam will be held between 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed exam pattern

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes consisting of 120 multiple choice questions, carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for more latest updates.