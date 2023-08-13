BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 expected after August 15, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 soon

BHU PG seat allotment result 2023, BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 date: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is likely to release the seat allotment result for the post graduate programs after August 15. Once the result is announced, the candidates will be able to download their results through the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in.

According to the schedule, the varsity will take the admissions to the respective departments only after August 15. The selection of the candidates for admissions will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Common Universty Entrance Test, Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023.

BHU PG seat allotment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'BHU PG seat allotment result 2023' It will take you to the seat allotment list A login window will open on the screen Candidates are required to login with their credientials and click on the submit button BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 for future reference

Earlier, the seat allotment list was to be released on August 11. The varsity will start the registration process by July 31, 2023.

The university has recently released the seat allotment list for undergraduate courses. The candidates can check the results at the official web portal, bhuonline.in. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website for latest updates.