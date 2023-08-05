BHU Admissions 2023: First allotment list for UG courses expected today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL Banaras Hindu University

BHU Admissions 2023, BHU UG Admissions 2023, BHU UG Admissions 2023 first merit list: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is likely to release the first seat allotment list for undergraduate admission for regular students for academic year 2023-24 today, August 5. Students who registered for the admissions in the varsity will be able to check the list at the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in.

There will be a total of 8 rounds of seat allotment for regular students. According to the official schedule, the first seat allotment list will be released on August 5, the second list on August 7, and the third list on August 9. Release dates for the following lists are August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14.

The university wil release the list of vacant seats on August 16. Then, the university will open the registration portal for the mop-up round between August 16 and August 18. Based on the registrations, The first mop up round list will be released on August 19 and the second list on August 20.

In order to apply for the mop up round, the candidates wil have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000. If a candidate is selected for admission, the fees paid will be adjusted in the fee payable. If they are rejected for admissiondue to low merit, Rs. 1000/- will be refunded and if they are offered seats but they do not accept them, Rs. 1000/- will not be refunded.