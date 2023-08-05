KTET 2023 result for March session announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KTET 2023 result for March session out

KTET 2023, KTET 2023 result for March session: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result 2023 today, August 5. All those who appeared in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023 can download their results from the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in. In order to download the results, candidates will have to login with their registration number, category, and date of birth.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023 was conducted on May 30 and 31 at various exam centres. The exam was held for four categories including category 1, category 2, category 3, and category 4. The category 1 and 2 exam were held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm on May 30 whereas the category 3 and 4 exam were held from pm to 4:30 pm, respectively. The admit cards were released on May 23, 2023.

KTET 2023 result for March Session: How to download?

Visit the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, KTET March 2023 result It will take you to the new login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details KTET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download KTET 2023 result and save it for future reference

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Result: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, the candidates from general category is required to score 60 percent whereas this criteria for SC, ST, and OBC category is 55 percent which means they need to score 82 marks out of 150 marks. Candidates can check KTET 2023 result, cut off and other details at the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the direct link also. Candidates can directly click on the provided link and check their results.