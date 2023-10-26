AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 declared, download at aaccc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : AYUSH AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result declared

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has declared the seat allotment result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate). All those who have registered for round 2 can check the result from the official website, aacc.gov.in.

All the selected candidates can report to the official portal from 2 p.m. today, October 26 to November 6, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the results.

How to download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results?

Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

The registration process for round 2 was started on October 19 and concluded on October 24. The choice filling and locking facility was done between October 20 and October 24. The processing of seat allotment was done from October 25 to 26. Candidates can refer to the official website for more updates.

Documents required

Candidates are required to carry the following documents while appearing for the document verification round.

Provisional allotment letter

Admit card and result-cum-rank card

Class 10 mark sheet and pass certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

Passport size photographs

ID proof which includes aadhar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, voter ID and passport

Medical fitness certificate

Transfer certificate

Category certificate (if any)

