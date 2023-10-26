NMC urges medical colleges to share PG admission data for academic year 2023-24, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Medical Colleges can submit PG Medical Admissions Info to NMC by October 28.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all medical colleges to share details of students who are admitted to postgraduate programs during academic session 2023-24. According to the official notification, the last date to submit the details of the admitted students can be submitted online at the official website by October 28. The official notice in this regard can be read on the NMC's primary website, nmc.org.in.

The commission emphasized the need for medical colleges to ensure that admission in postgraduate medical courses complies with the Judicial decisions and MCI/NMC regulations including NEET PG, applicant selection procedure, stipend, sanctioned capacity, and cut-off date.

All the colleges have been directed to share the student's name, sanctioned take capacity, admission date, student name with registration number and their respective state medical council, category, gender, NEET PG percentile, All India Rank, stipend, state rank, name of the PG teacher responsible for the student's admission.

The information about the admitted students can be submitted through online mode at nmc.org.in. The colleges/institutes are not required to send a hard copy of the data of admission in PG courses. Data uploaded through the Student Admission Entry portal shall be the only data used to monitor students' admission to PG courses.

The commission has also provided a helpline number for post-graduate medical colleges, in case of facing technical issues. If the login ID is not functional or if the medical college/institutions are finding it difficult to log in, they can email support.pgmonitoring@nmc.org.in with the subject heading 'Difficulty in logging in'.

NMC's Data Request: Easy steps to submit the PG admission Data

Visit the official website, nmc.org.in

Refer to the 'college login'

A login screen will be displayed

Use login credentials

Enter a unique ID and password

Fill out the details about the student and submit

