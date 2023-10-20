All undergraduate medical admissions after September 30 are invalid, says National Medical Commission

Follow us on Image Source : FILE National Medical Commission

The National Medical Council has released an important notice regarding the counselling schedule for undergraduate medical courses. According to the notice, all stakeholders including central authorities, state authorities and medical colleges have been directed to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the academic session 2023-24 for UG MBBS programmes.

Further, the commission has asked the central and state authorities to discharge the students admitted through the NEET UG MBBS Counselling procedure after September 30. The commission stated that the admissions received after September 30 will be deemed invalid.

The official notice reads, 'Any counselling carried out by the state and central authorities beyond the prescribed schedule will be deemed invalid. Students admitted through such counselling will be discharged immediately.

This decision has come after NMC found that UG MBBS counselling both in online and offline medium are conducted in states including Bihar, Maharashtra, and West Bengal beyond the NEET UG 2023 counselling cut-off date. The council had set the cut-off date as September 30.

The cut-off for admission to various undergraduate programmes was released on July 27. While releasing the cut-off, the commission mentioned that any admission or conduct of counselling beyond the cut-off date violates notice and a Supreme Court order.

