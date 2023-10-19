NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round: Reporting deadline extended till October 25, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule revised again

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round 2023. According to the notice, the committee has extended the last date for reporting till October 25. The candidates can download the revised schedule at the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the candidates had time to report to the concerned colleges between October 16 and 20 for a stray vacancy round. Now, the candidates have more time to complete their admission procedure. According to the revised schedule, the eligible candidates can report to their designated colleges from October 17 and 25.

All interested candidates have been advised to download their provisional allotment letter from the official website and proceed with reporting. The candidates are required to use their credentials such as registration number, and date of birth, to download the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment letter.

Candidates will have to carry their original documents during physical reporting to the college/institute for confirmation/joining of seats. The candidates would require the following documents while reporting to the physical document verification procedure.

What are the documents required at the time of document verification?

Candidates appearing for document verification have to carry an allotment letter issued by MCC.

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/rank letter

MBBS mark sheet

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Internship Completion Certificate

government-issued photo ID

SC, ST, EWS, OBC, Disability certificate, if applicable

