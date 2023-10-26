JEECUP counselling 2023: Round 8 seat allotment result likely today, check updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP counselling 2023 Round 8 seat allotment result likely today

UPJEE round 8 seat allotment result 2023 date and time: The Joint Entrance Exam Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh is likely to release the seat allotment result for round 8 of UP JEE counselling today, October 26. Candidates who participated in the JEECUP counselling 2023 round eight-seat allotment will be able to download their results from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

After the announcement of the results, the shortlisted candidates are required to freeze their seats and complete the payment process along with the document verification which will take place at district help centres. This process will take place on October 27 and 28. The students are required to report to their allocated colleges by October 30.

For those who have been granted admission, the option to withdraw will remain open from October 31 to November 1.

The candidates will have to pay Rs. 3,250 for seat acceptance and counselling. The academic session for this batch will commence on November 1.

How to check UPJEE round 8 seat allotment result 2023

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPJEE round 8 seat allotment result 2023'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the details such as registration, date of birth and others

UPJEE round 8 seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download UPJEE round 8 seat allotment result 2023 and save it for future reference

What are the documents required at the time of appearing in the counselling procedure?

Candidates are required to bring the following essential documents at the time of the document verification round.

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

Reservation Certificate

Two Photographs

Domicile Certificate

