Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 out, check how to download

Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the seat allotment list for the Common Entrance Exam 2023 for admission into first semester of B.Tech. Programmes in engineering colleges across the state. All those who appeared in the Assam CEE seat allotment 2023 exam can check and download their results from the official website of CEE - cee.dte.counselling.in.

All those whose names are mentioned in the merit list are required to accept the offer and upload the required documents on the admission portal between July 20 and 23. Candidates will have to carry documents for verification while reporting to the allotted colleges between July 21 and 26.

The official notice reads, 'Allotted candidates are required to visit the allotted colleges/institutions for document verification on the dates and times specified in the allotment letter, along with the original documents.'

Candidates are advised to submit their admission report and vacancy list to the Directorate of Technical Education latest by July 27. The vacancy list will be shared after the first online counselling by July 28. Candidates can download Assam CEE Seat allotment 2023 result followed by the easy steps below.

How to download Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Visit the official website of Assam CEE - cee.dtecounselling.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023' It will take you to a new page where you need to enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Assam CEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 direct download link

