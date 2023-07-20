DCECE Result 2023 OUT: Bihar Polytechnic, Paramedical result available on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Polytechnic, Paramedical result OUT

DCECE Result 2023, BCECEB DCECE Result 2023 download link: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar Polytechnic and paramedical results. All those who appeared in the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 for polytechnic and paramedical (Matric & Intermediate) can download their scorecards from the official website of bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

In order to download BCECEB DCECE Result 2023, the candidates are required to use their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. DCECE was conducted on June 24 and 25. The easy steps to download BCECEB DCECE Result 2023 are below.

BCECEB DCECE Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BCECE - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads, 'Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023' It will take you to the new page where you need to enter your roll number The rank cards of respective fields will appear on the screen Download and save BCECEB DCECE Result 2023 for future reference

BCECEB DCECE Result 2023 for Polytechnic Engineering

BCECEB DCECE Result 2023 for Para Medical [Intermediate Level] [PM]-2023

All those who have qualified in the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 are eligible to appear in the counselling procedure. The dates for the counselling will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. Candidates appearing in the counselling process are required to produce their documents in original and a set of copy.