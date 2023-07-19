CUET PG 2023 Result likely to be announced soon, final answer keys available on cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Result download link will be available soon

CUET PG 2023, CUET PG 2023 final answer key, CUET PG 2023 result download date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET - PG) results. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2023 will be able to download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. The results will be hosted at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency has today released the final answer keys for CUET PG 2023. Candidates can evaluate their marks based on the final answer keys followed by the marking scheme. The provisional answer keys were released on July 13 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections latest by July 16. Based on the representations received by the candidates, the subject experts have finalized the answer keys which can be downloaded from cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, CUET PG 2023 exam was held between June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. The National Post Graduate entrance exam for admission to central universities and other universities received 8,76,908 applicants, this year.

According to media updates, the results for CUET PG 2023 are expected to be released anytime. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CUET for the latest updates. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download CUET PG 2023 result followed by the easy steps below.

CUET PG 2023 Result: How to download?