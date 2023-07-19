CUET PG 2023 final answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2023 final answer key PDF OUT

CUET PG 2023 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exam answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download CUET PG final answer key PDF from the official website of CUET PG - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency conducted the postgraduate common university entrance test between June 5 and 17 through the computer-based test mode in three shifts. The first shift exam was conducted from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, shift 2 exam was conducted from 12 pm to 2 PM, and shift 3 exam was conducted from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A total of 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for CUET PG 2023. The easy steps to download CUET PG 2023 final answer keys are given below.

How to download CUET PG 2023 final answer key?

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key' A PDF will appear on the screen containing the answer key Download CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2023 final answer key: When will result be announced?

The release date and time have not been confirmed in a formal manner, yet. Candidates are urged to often check the official website for updates. This year, a total of 142 universities are participating in the common university entrance test - postgraduate (CUET PG) exam.