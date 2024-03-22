AP TET 2024 results delayed due to pending clarification from the Election Commission, new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP TET 2024 results delayed

AP TET 2024 results delayed: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education, has released an important update regarding the release of AP TET February 2024 results. According to the latest notice, the TET February results have been delayed due to pending clarification from the Election Commission of India. The official notice reads, 'Candidates may note that the TET Results will be Announced after clarification from Election Commission.'

AP TET February 2024 was conducted from February 27 to March 9. Earlier, the results were expected to be released by March 14 or 18. However, due to the involvement of the election commission, the results have been delayed.

AP TET 2024 result new date

The board has yet not provided any information about the release of the AP TET February 2024 results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the AP TET exam are advised to keep checking the official website of AP TET, aptet.apcfss.in, for the latest updates.

How to Check the AP TET Results:

Step 1: Go to aptet.apcfss.in, the AP TET official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Result' or 'Result Announcement' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the AP TET 2024 Result link by clicking on it.

Step 4: Input your login information, including your password and registration number.

Step 5: Enter the information to view your outcome.

Step 6: Download and review your AP TET score for your records.