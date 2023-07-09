AIIMS NExT 2023 registration window closing tomorrow at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS NExT 2023 registration window to close tomorrow

AIIMS NExT 2023 registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is going to close the online registration window tomorrow, July 9. The candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do so before of application window at next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The registration process was started on June 28, 2023. The candidates will be able to check their final status of registration on July 13. Candidates will get their unique exam code latest by July 14, 2023.

The recruitment body will conduct the mock test or practical test for the National Exit Test (NExT) on July 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an application and basic candidate details, generation of exam unique code (EUC) and mock/practice. The admit cards will be allotted on July 21, as per the official schedule.

AIIMS NExT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS Delhi at next.aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the 'Important Announcement Click on the ‘Mock/Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT)’ Login with your Registration ID and Examination Unique Code (EUC) Fill out the application form and pay application fee Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

AIIMS NExT 2023 registration: Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 2,000/-

SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 1,000/-

PwBD - exempted

What's next?

After qualifying in the NExt, the medical students will have a single exit exam that may be used for both an entrance exam and a license. Candidates must successfully complete the NExT within ten years of enrolling in the MBBS program.

By visiting the official website at next.aiimsexams.ac.in, all MBBS final-year candidates can submit an application for the NExT. There will be two phases to the exam. Phase 1 will be a computer-based test that only includes "high quality" Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) while Step 2 will be a practical or clinical exam. Both phases will be carried out twice a year.