Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last date extended for registration, Apply now till July 12

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has extended the last date of registration for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling process. Candidates who have yet not submitted the applications can do so latest by July 12. The link to the registration window is available at the website of tnmedicalselection.net.

Initially, the last date for registration was July 10 which was extended after receiving many representations from the candidates regarding the extension of applications for MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2023-2024.

While submitting the applications for Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023, the general category candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/-. However, there is no application fee for the candidates belonging to the scheduled Caste, Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of tnmedicalselection.net Click on the notification link that reads, 'Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration' It will take you to the registration window where you need to fill up the application form Pay application fee and click on the submit button Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration: Security Deposit

The candidates applying to the government quota seats will have to deposit Rs. 30,000 while for management quota seats, the candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1,00,000. The amount will be non-refundable.

