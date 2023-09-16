AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration for January session begins at aiimsexams.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration begins

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started registrations for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2024. Candidates willing to take admission in MD, MS, MCh (six-years), DM(six-years) and MDS courses can apply online through the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process has been commenced on September 15 and will close on October 5, 2023 (by 5 PM). AIIMS will conduct the INI CET 2023 exam on November 5 , 2023, at various test centres across the country. The entrance examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various medical postgraduate courses offer by AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Applicants will be able to make changes in their basic registration or image between October 6 and October 7, 2023 (by 5 PM). Candidates who have already registered for the exam will be able to complete their application form only after the generation of the Examination Unique Code (EUC Code).

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Exam: Dates