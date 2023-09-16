AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration for January session begins at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started registrations for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2024. Candidates willing to take admission in MD, MS, MCh (six-years), DM(six-years) and MDS courses can apply online through the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.
The application process has been commenced on September 15 and will close on October 5, 2023 (by 5 PM). AIIMS will conduct the INI CET 2023 exam on November 5 , 2023, at various test centres across the country. The entrance examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various medical postgraduate courses offer by AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum.
Applicants will be able to make changes in their basic registration or image between October 6 and October 7, 2023 (by 5 PM). Candidates who have already registered for the exam will be able to complete their application form only after the generation of the Examination Unique Code (EUC Code).
AIIMS INI CET 2024 Exam: Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|
AIIMS INI CET 2024 January session registration
|
September 15 to October 5 (till 5 PM)
|
Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected
images
|
October 6 to October 7 (till 5 PM)
|
Final status of accepted registration and basic information
|
October 8 (till 5 PM)
|
Generation of examination unique code (EUC) and editing of completion of application form
|
September 27 to October 13 (till 5 PM)
|
Uploading of valid SC, ST, OBC, (NCL), EWS, PwBD certificate and OCI card
|
September 27 to November 5 (till 5 PM)
|
Checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents.
|
October 17 to October 18 (till 5 PM)
|
Final status of online registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website
|
October 30, 2023 (Monday)
|
Date of Examination
|
November 5, 2023 (Sunday)