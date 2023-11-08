AIBE 18 exam 2023 to be conducted on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIBE 18 exam 2023 date revised

AIBE 18 exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has postponed the exam dates for the All India Bar Examination XVIII (AIBE 18) exam. According to the revised schedule, AIBE 18 exam 2023 will be conducted on December 10. The board has revised the exam schedule because of a clash with the Common Law Admission Test - PG (CLAT 2024) scheduled for the same date. Also, the board has extended the last date of the registration process for the law entrance exam. Now, the candidates can submit applications by November 16, 2023.

Earlier, the All India Bar Examination XVIII (AIBE 18) exam was scheduled to be held on December 3.

The official notice reads, 'The Bar Council of India would like to announce the rescheduling of the All India Bar Exam (XVIII) originally scheduled for December 3, 2023. The decision to reschedule the entrance exam has been taken due to a clash with the CLAT PO exam and MP State Judicial PT which are also scheduled for the same day.

The council also received various representations from the students regarding the clash. The board has now solved the issue for the candidates who are going to appear in both the Common Law Admission Test - PG (CLAT 2024) and the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) this year. National Law University will conduct the exams for admission into its BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programs.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit the applications is November 17 and with the late fee, it is November 17. The candidates can make corrections in their applications by November 19. The admit cards for the same will be released on December 1, 2023. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BCI for the latest updates.

