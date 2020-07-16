Uttar Pradesh cancels all university exams except for final-year students

Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2020 17:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel all university exams except for final-year students amid coronavirus concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced today. The examinations for final year/semester will be conducted by September-end via offline or blended mode, he said. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has also cut down the syllabus by 30 percent this year. The remaining 70 percent of syllabus will be taught in three parts. An academic calendar will soon be issued. 

