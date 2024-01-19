West Bengal Board 2024 date sheet: WBCHSE revises class 12 exam schedule, check new date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE class 12 hs revised exam routine 2023 released

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the revised exam schedule for class 12 or Higher Secondary board exams. Students who are preparing for the upcoming WB Class 12 board exam can download the timetable from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the Higher Secondary Examination - 2024 or class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 16 to 29 at various exam centres. The exams will be held on the existing schedule with revised timing from 9.45 am to 1 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes) for all subjects except Vocational Subjects, Visual Art, Music and Health & Physical Education for which the timing would be from 9.45 am to 11.45 am (2 hours).

The official notice reads, ''This is for the information of all HOls and stakeholders that Higher Secondary Examination - 2024 will be held on each day as per the existing schedule with revised timing from 9.45 am to 1 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes) for all subjects except Vocational Subjects, Visual Art, Music and Health & Physical Education for which the timing would be from 9.45 am to 11.45 am (2 hours).''

Check West Bengal Board 2024 class 12 date sheet

February 16 - Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telgu, Gujarati and Punjabi

February 17 - Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism, and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power - Vocational Power

February 19 - English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Alternative English

February 20 - Economics

February 21 - Physics, Education, Nutrition, Accountancy

February 22 - Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health, Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

February 23 - Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

February 24 - Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, and French

February 27 - Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

February 28 - Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

February 29 - Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

