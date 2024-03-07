Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's how to download

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's how to download

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th board exam this year, can get their admit cards from the official website or through the respective school. Check direct link and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 18:31 IST
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download link is available at
Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download link is available at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the admit cards for the class 10th board exam for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th board exam can get their hall tickets from their respective schools. 

Telangana SSC (Class 10th board exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and will conclude on April 2. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are advised to read all the guidelines given on their hall tickets before appearing in the exam. 

How to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024?

  • Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter all the required details and click on 'submit'
  • TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and save it for future reference

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for regular candidates 

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for private candidates
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for OSSC candidates
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for vocational candidates

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement