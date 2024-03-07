TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download link is available at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the admit cards for the class 10th board exam for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th board exam can get their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Telangana SSC (Class 10th board exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and will conclude on April 2. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are advised to read all the guidelines given on their hall tickets before appearing in the exam.

How to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024?

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter all the required details and click on 'submit'

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen

Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and save it for future reference

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for regular candidates

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for private candidates

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for OSSC candidates

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 download direct link for vocational candidates