MP Madrasa Board 2024 exams for class 10th and 12th to be conducted in Urdu, registrations from January 10

MP Madrasa Board 2024 exams for classes 10th and 12th: Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Education Board will conduct the class 10th and 12th exams in Urdu language. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams must register through the online mode at the portal of the Madarsa Education Board. The registration window will open on January 10 and conclude on March 25, 2024. No further extensions will be provided after the due date.

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh recently shared an update about the registration procedure. The board announced via a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) that the authorized study centres have made available the facility to fill out the application forms for Class 10 and 12 Urdu medium examinations of Madrasa Board 2024 online. The online application process will be open from January 10 to January 25, 2024. This information is important for students who are planning to apply for these exams.

The department has stated that students will be able to make necessary changes in their application forms during a specific period. The secretary of the Madrasa Board has stated that students must send the original documents by April 15th after filling out the application form.

Madrasa Board Exam receives equal recognition

Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board Exams 2024 have received recognition and equivalence from the centre as well as the state governments. The authorised study centres have been asked to complete the renewal proceedings of their institutes by December 30, 2023. They may be debarred from filling out the exam application form if they do not complete the renewal proceedings.

According to the secretary of the Madrassa Board, in the districts where no authorised study centres, the well-organised madrasas of the said district should prepare a proposal following the guidelines provided on the official website of the Madrasa Board for the registration of the study centres.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will MP Class 10th, and Class 12th board exams be conducted?

MP Class 10th board exams will be conducted from February 5 to February 28, while Class 12 Board exams will be held from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

Q2. How to check MP Board exams 2024 regular datesheet?

The students can check MP Board date sheet 2024 through the official website.

Q3. How to check the Madrasa Education Board datesheet?