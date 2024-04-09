Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 to be announced tomorrow, check time, how to download, and other updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 soon

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 date and time: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the results of the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) tomorrow, April 9. Students who are eagerly waiting for Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 will be able to download their scorecards through the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka PUC 2 exam was conducted between March 1 and 22 wherein 6.9 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 3.3 lakh are boys, and 3.6 lakh are girls. The exam was conducted at 1,124 examination centres across Karnataka.

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 time

The Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2024 will be announced on April 10 at 10 am at the official website, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. After the announcement of the results, the students will be able to download their scorecards from 11 am onwards using their roll number, and date of birth on the login page.

How to download Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on 'Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024' flashing on homepage

A page will appear on the screen where students will have to enter their required details

Karnataka PUC 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka PUC 2024 result and save it for future reference

Karnataka PUC 2024 result: How to download through SMS

Students will have to follow the easy steps given below to download Karnataka PUC 2024 result.

Go to your mobile application

Now, click on message

Now, type SMS in the format - KAR12REGISTRATION number and send SMS to 56263

you will receive the status of 2nd PUC resutls on same number

Karnataka PUC 2024 result: Websites to check

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

What is Karnataka PUC 2024 passing criteria?

To pass the Karnataka PUC 2nd exam 2024, the students are required to score at least 35 percent marks overall to pass the percentage.