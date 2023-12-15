JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration last date extended, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration date extended

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration date: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has extended the last date for application submission for class 10, 11 and 12 exam forms for the annual exams 2023-24. All those who are eligible to appear for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir/UT of Ladakh and are going to participate in the JKBOSE Board exam 2024 can check the exam schedule on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

As per the latest update shared by the board, the registration date for submission of online forms for class 10th annual (regular) exam 2024 is extended to December 20, while the application forms for classes 11th and 12th can be submitted online by December 27. The detailed registration schedule can be checked in the provided table.

JKBOSE Exam Form 2024 (without late fee)

Class Subject Fee Last date Class 10 Candidates with five compulsory subjects Rs 1,120 December 20 Candidates with additional or optional subject(s) 5+ Rs 1,320 December 20 Class 11th and 12th Candidates with five compulsory subjects Rs 1,300 Link shall remain open till December 16 and again open from December 23 to 27 Candidates with additional or optional subject(s) 5+ Rs 1,530

JKBOSE Exam Form 2024 (with late fee)