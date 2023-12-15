Friday, December 15, 2023
     
JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration last date extended, details here

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration last date has been extended. Candidates who are going to participate in the next year's exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 17:50 IST
Image Source : FILE JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration date extended

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 exam 2024 registration date: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has extended the last date for application submission for class 10, 11 and 12 exam forms for the annual exams 2023-24. All those who are eligible to appear for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir/UT of Ladakh and are going to participate in the JKBOSE Board exam 2024 can check the exam schedule on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. 

As per the latest update shared by the board, the registration date for submission of online forms for class 10th annual (regular) exam 2024 is extended to December 20, while the application forms for classes 11th and 12th can be submitted online by December 27. The detailed registration schedule can be checked in the provided table. 

JKBOSE Exam Form 2024 (without late fee)

Class  Subject Fee Last date
Class 10 Candidates with five compulsory subjects Rs 1,120 December 20
  Candidates with additional or optional subject(s) 5+ Rs 1,320 December 20
Class 11th and 12th Candidates with five compulsory subjects Rs 1,300 Link shall remain open till December 16 and again open from December 23 to 27
  Candidates with additional or optional subject(s) 5+  Rs 1,530  

JKBOSE Exam Form 2024 (with late fee)

Class  Subject Fee  Total Fee Last Date
Class 10  1st count of 5 days for five subjects Rs 1,120 + Rs 735 Rs 1,855 December 25
  For more than 5 subjects Rs 1,320 + Rs 735 Rs 2,055 December 25
Class 10 2nd count of 5 days for five subjects  Rs 1,120 + Rs 1,890 Rs 3,010 December 30
  For more than 5 subjects Rs 1,320 + Rs 1,890 Rs 3,210  December 30
Class 11, 12 1st count of 5 days for five subjects Rs 1,300 + Rs 735  Rs 2,035 January 1
  For more than 5 subjects Rs 1,530 + Rs 735 Rs 2,265 January 1
Class 11, 12   2nd count of 5 days for five subjects Rs 1,300 + Rs 1,890 Rs 3,190 January 6
  For more than 5 subjects Rs 1,530 + Rs 1,890 Rs 3,420 January 6

 

