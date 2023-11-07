JKBOSE 2024 Timetable released at jkbose.nic.in, check class 10, 12 board exam tentative schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JKBOSE 2024 class 10, 12 Timetable out

JKBOSE 2024 Timetable: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10, 11, and 12 board exam 2024. The academic calendar 2024 for secondary, and higher secondary classes as well as for class 11 in hard and soft zones of Jammu and Kashmir can be read at the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the registration process for the class 12 exam in soft zones will start in the third week of November 2023. The board exams will be conducted at the beginning of the first week of March and the results will be announced during the second week of June 2024.

On the other side, the registration process for classes 10, and 11 will start from the first and third week of December, respectively. The exams for class 10 will start from the second week of March and from the last week of March for class 11 students. The results will be declared in the third week of March for class 10 and the last week of March for class 11.

According to the schedule, the annual regular 2024 exam for classes 10 and 12 students in hard zones of Jammu and Kashmir will start in the second week of April. The results of classes 10 and 12 will be declared in the second and third week respectively. Class 11th annual exams will start in the last week of the month and the results will be declared by the last week of June 2024.

How to download JKBOSE 2024 class 10, 12 Timetable?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE 2024 Timetable'

It will redirect you to the new you page where you need to click on the appropriate link based on your zone

It will again redirect you to a new page

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the details of the exam

Download JKBOSE 2024 Timetable for classes 10, and 12 and save it for future reference

