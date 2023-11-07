Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges, and offices will remain shut on November 13 due to Diwali, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in Tamil Nadu on November 13

Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for all government schools, colleges, and offices for November 13, 2023. The decision has been taken considering the benefit of government staff and students on Diwali which is celebrated on November 12 this year.

According to the official notice, the government has declared a holiday for one day on November 13, considering the welfare of students, parents, teachers, and other government staff who will be returning home from their native places after celebrating Diwali.

It should be noted that all government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges will remain closed on November 13, 2023. Further, the notice reads, 'November 18 will be a working day to compensate for the Diwali holiday announced.'

Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations posts notice on microblogging website X, formerly known as Twitter

In other news, schools in the northern region of the country including National Captial will remain closed due to air pollution. Delhi Schools have been asked to close till November 10. All the schools in Delhi have been shifted to the online mode except for classes 10 and 12.

On the other side, the Gurugram administration closed primary schools from November 7 as the AQI remains severe in the district. The district administration has given the option to conduct online classes for primary schools.

ALSO READ | Air Pollution: All schools in Gurugram up to Class 5 will remain closed till further orders, details here

ALSO READ | Air Pollution: Online classes will be conducted for classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11, Physical classes for 10, 12