Schools in several districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today due to heavy rains

Schools in several districts of Tamil Nadu will remain shut today, November 9.

Due to incessant rain in Tamil Nadu, several schools in the state will remain closed today. According to the order of district collectors, schools in five districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, and Dinidigul, as well as a few taluks in Nilgiris will remain shut on Thursday, November 9. According to the news agency, ANI, Madurai District Collector Sangeetha has also announced a holiday for schools in the district today.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Tamil Nadu till November 9. The weather forecast department has also issued an isolated heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, Puducherry and Karikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the weather forecast in Kerala has issued an orange alert for isolated heavy to heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 8. Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu were also under an orange alert. According to the weather forecast, isolated heavy to heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm is expected today. Rainfall recorded in Coastal Andhra Pradesh including Addanki in Bapatla district leads with an impressive 11cm, followed by Yerragondapalem (Prakasam) at 8cm and Mundlamuru (Prakasam) at 7cm, IMD added.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi/NCR have been shut due to severe air pollution. Apart from Delhi, All schools in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida have suspended physical classes due to poor air quality index. Also, the central government has announced winter break before the scheduled time. Usually, winter break is scheduled for December-January. Due to air pollution, the government has adjusted the holidays with the winter breaks which will be between November 9 to 18.

