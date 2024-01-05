Haryana Board 2024 date sheet out: Download Class 10, 12 time table at bseh.org.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE hbse date sheet 2024 released

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the exam scheduled for classes 10th and 12th. Students who are preparing for the Board Exams 2024 can download the exam timetable from the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

According to the schedule, the exams for classes 10th, and 12th (regular, improvement, compartment, and open school) will be conducted from February 27. Secondary exams will be ended on March 26 while Senior Secondary exams will end on April 2, 2024.

Haryana Board 10th, and 12th exams 2024 will be conducted in a single shift from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The board conducted the registration process for classes 10th and 12th from October 24 to November 24. Students can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download HBSE Timetable 2024.

Check Subject-Wise HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 (Exam Time - 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM)

February 27- Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit, Vyakran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH), Sanskrit Vyakran, (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL)

March 2 - Hindi

March 5 - Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPRGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)

March 7 - English

March 12 - Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

March 15- NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction

March 19 - Science

March 26 - Social Science

Check Subject-Wise HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Exam Time - 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM)

February 27 - Computer Science / IT&ITES February 28 - Retail / Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English March 1 - Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology March 4 - Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration March 5 - Agriculture/ Philosophy March 6 - Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) March 11 - Physics / Economics March 13 - Political Science March 14 - Home Science March 16 - Punjabi March 18 - Geography March 20 - Physical Education March 22 - English (Core/Elective) March 27 - Mathematics March 28 - Sociology / Entrepreneurship March 29 - Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies March 30 - Fine Arts (All Options), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant(All) April 1 - History/ Biology April 2 - Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

