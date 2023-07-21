BSEH admit card 2023 out for class 10th, 12th supplementary exam, download at bseh.org.in

Follow us on Image Source : BSEH HBSE compartment exam admit card released for class 10th, and 12th

BSEH admit card 2023, BSEH Class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card, Bihar Class 10th 12th admit card 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has releaed the admit card for Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam. All those who are appearing in the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th compartment exam can download their call letters from the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Class 10th compartment exam is scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 4 whereas senior secondary (12th) exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 26. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The easy steps to download Bihar Class 10 compartment exam admit card are given below.

How to download BSEH Class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2023?

Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar Class 10 compartment exam admit card' It will take you to a new page where you need to enter your required credentials Bihar Class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card will appear on the screen Students can download and take a printout of the BSEH admit card 2023 for class 10th, 12th exam for future use

BSEH admit card 2023 for class 10th, 12th supplementary exam

BSEH Class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2023: Instructions

Students appearing in the compartment exam are required to reach exam centre prior 30 minutes of the exam. Students will have to take a printout of the admit card along with their school ids, and aadhar card on the day of the exam. Also, the students have been directed not to get the admit card laminated because the hall ticket will have date-wise number of the examinee and invigilator. The admit card will be signed by the exam invigilator. The students have been advised to appear in the school uniform.