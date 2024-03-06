BSEB 2024: Bihar Board releases class 9 and 11 date sheet, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Board releases class 9, 11 date sheet

BSEB 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for classes 9 and 11. Candidates who are going to appear in the class 9th and 11th annual exam can check the complete schedule here.

What are the exam dates for class 11th?

In a post on social media account X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bihar Board has shared the timetable for both classes. According to the timetable, the class 11th theory 2024 exam will be conducted from March 13 to March 20. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first exam for class 11th will start with a Physics and Political Science Paper and will conclude with a History and Home Science Paper.

What are the exam dates for class 9th?

The Class 9 annual examination is scheduled to take place in March 2024. It will commence on March 16 and conclude on March 20, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts - the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm/12:45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:45 pm/5:15 pm. The BSEB Class 9 examination will begin with the Mother tongue and Social Science papers and will end with optional papers.