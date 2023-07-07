TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Download scorecard here

Friday, July 07, 2023
     
The official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in is hosting the TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2023 14:02 IST
TS Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023, TS Inter supply results 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV TS Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023 declared

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Intermediate Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year today, July 7. The official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in is hosting the TS Inter supply result 2023. Students need to login with their hall ticket number in order to access and download TS 1st year and 2nd year supply results.

The TS supplementary examinations were conducted between June 12 and June 20, 2023. The board has announced the result for first-year and second-year general, vocational, general bridge courses and vocational bridge courses.

ALSO READ | TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: Manabadi Telangana 2nd year supply result soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply Results 2023

Students can check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in official website.
Step 2: Select the desired 'TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year supplementary results 2023' link.
Step 3: Next, log in with the required credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: The TS Inter supply scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result memo and take its printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Download TS Inter Supply Results Memo

