TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 today at 2 PM, know where, how to check

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 expected today at 2 PM

TS Inter Supply Results 2023: Telangana State Inter Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is likely to be declared today, July 7. As per the reports, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) will declare the class 11th and class 12th supplementary exam 2023 result at 2 PM, today. The TS 1st, 2nd year result will be hosted on the official website of the board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Students who took the exam will be able to check and download their TS Supply results 2023 by using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The TS supplementary examination was organised between June 12 and June 20, 2023.

TSBIE conduct Telangana State supplementary exam for students who fail in one or more subjects, providing an opportunity to improve their TS inter result. Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in the aggregate to qualify the supplementary examination.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 on the official website.

Step 1: Go to the tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in website.

Step 2: Search and click on the TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year supplementary results 2023 link.

Step 3: On the next window, enter the required credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TS Inter supply result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take its printout for future reference.