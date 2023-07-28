TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 OUT, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 download link available on dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Class 11th compartment exam result, TN class 11th supplementary result 2023 download link: TN HSE +1 Supplementary Results 2023 have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu today, July 28. Students who took to the Tamil Nadu class 11 supplementary exams can download their results from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu class 11th exam was conducted between March 14 to April 5 wherein around 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The overall result was recorded at 90.90%. Those who failed to passed the exam were allowed to appear in the supplementary exam. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. Students and parents can download TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result followed by the easy steps given below.

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of dge.tn.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter their application number and date of birth TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 for future reference

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: Websites to check

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 marksheet direct download link

Students can request for a copy of their Higher Secondary First Year Supplemental Examination answer sheet from August 1 and 2, 2023. Candidates can refer to the official notice below for more information. Students can directly download TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.