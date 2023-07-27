Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
  TN 11th supplementary result 2023 expected tomorrow, check time, websites, and how to download

TN 11th supplementary result 2023 expected tomorrow, check time, websites, and how to download

TN 11th supplementary result 2023 is likely to be released tomorrow, July 27. Check websites, how to download, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 13:12 IST
www.tnresults.nic.in 11th result 2023,11th supplementary exam result 2023 link, 11th results date
Image Source : INDIA TV TN 11th supplementary result 2023 soon

TN 11th supplementary result 2023, TN 11th supplementary result 2023 download link: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 tomorrow, July 28. Students and parents will be able to check their TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. 

According to the official updates, the results will be released on July 28. However, there is no specific time mentioned for the release of results. It is expected to be released in the second half. Students will be able to download TN 11th supplementary result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

ALSO READ | TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

TN 11th supplementary result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN 11th supplementary result 2023'
  3. It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and other details
  4. TN 11th supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save TN 11th supplementary result 2023 for future reference

TN 11th supplementary result 2023: Websites to check

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 announced, get direct link here

In the state, over 8 lakh students registered for the Class 11 annual exams. Class 11th exams were conducted between March 14 and April 5. Results for the TN HS +1 were released on May 19. The passing percentage was 90.90%. Individuals who failed the exam were permitted to take the supplemental exam.

 

