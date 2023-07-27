TN 11th supplementary result 2023 expected tomorrow, check time, websites, and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN 11th supplementary result 2023 soon

TN 11th supplementary result 2023, TN 11th supplementary result 2023 download link: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 tomorrow, July 28. Students and parents will be able to check their TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

According to the official updates, the results will be released on July 28. However, there is no specific time mentioned for the release of results. It is expected to be released in the second half. Students will be able to download TN 11th supplementary result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

TN 11th supplementary result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN 11th supplementary result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and other details TN 11th supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save TN 11th supplementary result 2023 for future reference

TN 11th supplementary result 2023: Websites to check

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

In the state, over 8 lakh students registered for the Class 11 annual exams. Class 11th exams were conducted between March 14 and April 5. Results for the TN HS +1 were released on May 19. The passing percentage was 90.90%. Individuals who failed the exam were permitted to take the supplemental exam.