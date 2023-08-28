Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Marksheet released at mahresult.in, Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for class 10, 12 declared

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023, Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for class 10, 12, Maharashtra July Supplementary Result 2023 for HSC, SSC: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of class 10th and class 12th supplementary exam. All those who appeared in the Maharashtra Supplementary Class 10, 12th exam can download their marksheets from the official website of mahresult.in.

The link to the results have been activated on the official website. Students are required to key their roll number, mother's first name to download their scorecards. All the students have been advised to download their scorecards and save it for future reference. If any student willing to apply for revaluation can do online by paying the prescribed fee within five working days.

According to the results, a total of 49377 students registered for the SSC JULY-2023 EXAM, out of which, 45166 students appeared for the exam. A total of 13487 students have successfully qualified the class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 29.86 percent. For class 12th supplementary exam, a total of 70205 students appeared for the exam out of which 68909 appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 32.13.

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12: How to download?

Visit the official website of mahresult.in Click on the link that reads, 'HSC Examination July - 2023 RESULT' or 'SSC Examination July - 2023 RESULT' It will take you to the new window where you need to enter your roll number, mother's name and click on the submit button Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12 will appear on the screen Download Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12 and save it for future reference

