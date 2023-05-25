Maharashtra HSC result 2023 today on maharesult.nic.in: MSBSHSE class 12th result to release at THIS time!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra HSC result 2023 to be out today

Maharashtra HSC result 2023 today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce class 12th results today, May 25, at 2 PM as per official schedule. The announcement of the Higher Secondary Education 2023 results will be made via a press conference. After the declaration of the results, the link to the Maharashtra HSC marksheets will be activated after 2 PM at the MSBSHSE official website.

Once the result is declared, Students will be able to download their results from the official website of mahahsscboard.in or hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

A total of 14, 57, 221 students, including 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls, enrolled for Maharashtra Class 12 exams, this year. The board conducted the class 12th exams from February 21 to March 21. Once released, Students can check their details like Name, Seat Number, Subjects, Subject Code, Subject-Wise Maximum Marks, Qualifying Status, and Total Marks on their mark sheets.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of mahahsscboard.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra HSC result 2023' You will be forwarded to the new page where you need to put your credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit Maharashtra 12th result will display on the screen Download and take a printout of Maharashtra 12th result for future reference

Maharashtra 12th result 2023: How to check via SMS?

Apart from the website, the students will also have an option to check their Maharashtra HSC result 2023 via SMS. Students are required to go into their inbox and type an SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO. and send it to 57766. Then, the student will receive Maharashtra 12th result 2023 on screen.

Maharashtra 12th result 2023: Passing Marks

Students will have to secure 35 percent in each subject and overall pass the Maharashtra 12th exam. Those who will fail to secure minimum marks will likely have to appear in the supplementary exam.

