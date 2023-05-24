Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date, Time announced; Know when and where

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra 12th Result 2023 date and time announced

Maharashtra 12th Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 12th results 2023 on May 25. As per the official updates, the board will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 at 2 PM tomorrow. Students will be able to check and download Maharashtra 12th results from the official website- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

As per the reports, nearly 14 lakh students registered for Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exams 2023. The board has conducted the HSC exams between February 21 to March 21, 2023, in two shifts. Last year, the board had recorded the pass percentage at 94.22 percent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: List of Websites

Once the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is released, students will be able to access and download their MH HSC marks statement from the following alternative websites.

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check their Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.