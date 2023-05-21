Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th results soon at mahresult.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Result 2023. Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th exams will be able to download their results through the official website, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. The Board is yet to announce the confirmed date and time for Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023.

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25, while Maharashtra HSC board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21, 2023. As per the reports, over 15 lakh students have appeared in the SSC examination and 14 lakh students appeared in the HSC board examination. The exams were conducted across 5,033 exam centres in the state.

How to Check MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Result 2023

Students can check their Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. On the home page, click on the Maharashtra HSC, SSC result link. Submit your roll number and the Maharashtra Board result will appear on the screen. Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF and download it. Take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th, 12th result 2023 for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: List of Websites

Once the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is out, students will be able to access and download their MH HSC, SSC marks statement from the following alternative websites.